Rossouw and Coetzee join gold rush at IPL auction

Rilee Rossouw (R17.6 million) and Gerald Coetzee (R11 million) were the top sold SA players.

Experienced batter Rilee Rossouw in action for the Proteas earlier this year. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Some South African players joined the gold rush on Tuesday, while others were snubbed at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Dubai.

Though Australian players dominated the auction with record bids, some SA stars managed to get in on the action.

The purchase of experienced batter Rilee Rossouw was highly contested as his former team, Delhi Capitals, lost a bidding war against Punjab Kings, with the 34-year-old player going for R17.6 million.

Proteas rookie Gerald Coetzee also managed to rake in a lucrative sum, after being sold to Mumbai Indians for R11 million.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee raked in R11 million at the IPL auction. Picture: Alex Davidson/Gallo Images

Among the other SA players who featured in the auction, 23-year-old batter Tristan Stubbs was snatched up by Delhi Capitals and fast bowler Nandre Burger was bought by Rajasthan Royals. Both players went for their base price of R1.1 million.

Experienced spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, previously a member of the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore squads, and batter Rassie van der Dussen, also a former Rajasthan Royals player, were unsold and will not compete in next year’s competition.

The 2024 IPL campaign, starting in March, will feature 10 franchise teams contesting a total of 74 matches.

Chennai Super Kings, who won their fifth IPL title earlier this year, will turn out as the defending champions.