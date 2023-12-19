Australian bowlers shatter records at IPL auction

Between them, the services of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were purchased for R101 million.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is the most expensive player in IPL history. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Australian players shattered spending records at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held in Dubai on Tuesday, with fast bowler Mitchell Starc becoming the most expensive player in the history of the popular annual T20 competition.

Starc was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for 247.5 million rupees (R55 million).

The 33-year-old player will return to the IPL next season after an eight-year absence, having previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Earlier at Tuesday’s auction, Australia captain Pat Cummins had also broken the record for the highest bid in the league’s history.

Cummins, who guided his team to victory in the recent Cricket World Cup final against hosts India, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for R46 million.

Australia captain Pat Cummins. Picture: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

The pace bowler, who skipped this year’s IPL because of a packed calendar, surpassed the R41 million record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year.

“Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season,” Cummins said in a video posted by the franchise on X, formerly Twitter.

“I have played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it so can’t wait to get started.”