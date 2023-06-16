Russell Domingo back in SA cricket — as new head coach of the Lions

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Lions cricket team in Johannesburg have a new coach and it is none other than former Proteas boss Russell Domingo.

The 48-year-old will start his new job on 1 July, with his contract set to run for three years.

“We are immensely proud to have Russell on board,” said Lions Cricket CEO Jono Leaf-Wright. “He is a man that will wholeheartedly embrace and drive our ‘Lions Way’ in all that we do – he will drive our vision, he will embrace our culture and undoubtedly ensure the Lion roars louder and prouder.

“In conversations with him he is equally motivated to get involved with our powerful pipeline and add value to the feeder system of the professional side. He is calm, knowledgeable and holds the game and those that play it close to his heart. I look forward to many successful seasons ahead with Russel leading the Pride.”

Career

Domingo began his national coaching career with the SA u19 team in 2004. The following year he was head coach of the Warriors franchise, and lead the side to victory in the domestic one-day and Twenty20 competitions during the 2009–10 season as well as coaching the team at the 2010 and 2011 editions of the Champions League Twenty20, with the franchise losing to the Chennai Super Kings in the final of the former.

In December 2012, he was named South Africa’s Twenty20 International coach and in May 2013 was named Proteas head coach for all formats, a position he held until August 2017.

In 2019, Domingo moved on to coach Bangladesh for a further three seasons, and more recently added Netherlands to his head coach resume, returning home now to South Africa to tackle the domestic landscape.

“I am truly honoured to be part of the hugely professional and successful setup of Lions Cricket. I absolutely cannot wait to get started, meet the players and entrench myself among this passionate family. I am thrilled to be back in the South African cricketing landscape and know that I’ll feel at home.”