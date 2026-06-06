SA A team crush England Lions in opening one-day match

The SA A team have now thumped the England Lions in three matches on their tour of England.

The South African A team absolutely thrashed the England Lions by nine wickets in the opening one-day match of their three-game series at the County Ground in Grace Road, Leicester on Friday.

It was a perfect start to the series and a continuation of the visitors’ domination over the hosts, after they swept the four-day series two-nil, having won both matches by eight wickets.

The impressive one-day win was built around a superb bowling performance that saw SA A bowl out the Lions for a paltry 119, before they chased down the score without breaking a sweat.

At the start of play SA A captain Marques Ackermann won the toss and chose to field, which was a great decision as his bowlers responded in kind, taking regular wickets to skittle the Lions for a low total.

Star bowlers

Ottneil Baartman led the bowling effort with a superb 3/17 from his five overs, while Gerald Coetzee, 3/42, Bjorn Fortuin, 2/4, and Kwena Maphaka, 2/39, all backed him up well.

The SA A innings was then powered by Rubin Hermann, who struck an unbeaten 57 off 62 balls, and he was supported by fellow opener Tony de Zorzi, who hit 23 off 27, in a 43-run first wicket stand.

Hermann also shared an unbroken 77-run partnership with Ackermann, who contributed 34 not out off 28, as they cruised over the line in the 20th over.

Having enjoyed easy wins in all three of their matches in England so far, SA A will now be eager to seal the 50-over series in the second match at New Road Cricket Ground in Worcester on Sunday, ahead of the final game of their tour at the same ground next week Tuesday.