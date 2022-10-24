T20 World Cup: Proteas v Zimbabwe, who choose to bat — LIVE

Ken Borland

Temba Bavuma is back to lead the Proteas after much adversity in recent times as they open their T20 World Cup campaign against Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.

Zimbabwe came through the qualifying round, beating Ireland and Scotland to finish top of Group B qualifying.

Bavuma missed much of South Africa’s T20 build-up work due to an elbow injury, struggled for form when he returned and then fell ill in India.

But he will open the batting today, eager to get through the hard period in the first powerplay, and then steer his team to a winning start.

Teams

South Africa – Temba Bavuma (capt.), Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Zimbabwe – Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine (capt.), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

