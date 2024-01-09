SA20: All the squad news and fixtures

The second edition of the competition gets under way on Wednesday.

The six captains of the franchises taking part in the second edition of the SA20 competition. Picture: SA20

It’s time for the second edition of the SA20, getting under way in Gqeberha on Wednesday when the defending champions, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, take on the Joburg Super Kings.

Another action-packed month of T20 cricket is in store for the fans. Here is everything you need to know about the six franchises and all the fixtures.

Durban’s Super Giants

Captain: Keshav Maharaj

Coach: Lance Klusener

Stadium: Kingsmead

Last season: Fifth (won 4, lost 5, no result 1)

Squad: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Joburg Super Kings

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Stadium: Wanderers

Last season: Second (won 6, lost 3, no result 1)

Squad: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

MI Cape Town

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Coach: Robin Peterson

Stadium: Newlands

Last season: Sixth (won 3, lost 7)

Squad: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieran Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Paarl Royals

Captain: David Miller

Coach: Shane Bond

Stadium: Boland Park

Last season: Fourth (won 4, lost 5, no result 1)

Squad: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Pretoria Capitals

Captain: Wayne Parnell

Coach: Graham Ford

Stadium: SuperSport Park

Last season: Runners-up – First (won 7, lost 3)

Squad: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Steve Stolk, Kyle Verreynne

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Captain: Aiden Markram

Coach: Adrian Birrell

Stadium: St George’s Park

Last season: Champions – Third (won 4, lost 5, no result 1)

Squad: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Fixtures

10 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings (St George’s Park, 5.30pm)

11 January: Durban Super Kings v MI Cape Town (Kingsmead, 5.30pm)

12 January: Paarl Royals v Pretoria Capitals (Boland Park, 3.30pm)

13 January: Joburg Super Kings v MI Cape Town (Wanderers, 1.30pm), Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban Super Giants (St George’s Park, 5.30pm)

14 January: Pretoria Capitals v Paarl Royals (Centurion, 3.30pm)

15 January: Durban Super Giants v Joburg Super Kings (Kingsmead, 5.30pm)

16 January: MI Cape Town v Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Newlands, 5.30pm)

17 January: Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Kings (Boland Park, 5.30pm)

18 January: Pretoria Capitals v Durban Super Giants (Centurion, 5.30pm)

19 January: MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals (Newlands, 5.30pm)

20 January: Durban Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Kingsmead, 1.30pm), Joburg Super Kings v Pretoria Capitals (Wanderers, 5.30pm)

21 January: Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town (Boland Park, 3.30pm)

22 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Pretoria Capitals (St George’s Park, 5.30pm)

23 January: MI Cape Town v Durban Super Giants (Newlands, 5.30pm)

24 January: Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals (Wanderers, 5.30pm)

25 January: Pretoria Capitals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Centurion, 5.30pm)

26 January: Paarl Royals v Durban Super Giants (Boland Park, 5.30pm)

27 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town (St George’s Park, 1.30pm), Pretoria Capitals v Joburg Super Kings (Centurion, 5.30pm)

28 January: Durban Super Giants v Paarl Royals (Kingsmead, 3.30pm)

29 January: MI Cape Town v Joburg Super Kings (Newlands, 5.30pm)

30 January: Durban Super Giants v Pretoria Capitals (Kingsmead, 5.30pm)

31 January: Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Wanderers, 5.30pm)

1 February: Pretoria Capitals v MI Cape Town (Centurion, 5.30pm)

2 February: Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Boland Park, 5.30pm)

3 February: MI Cape Town v Pretoria Capitals (Newlands, 1.30pm), Joburg Super Kings v Durban Super Giants (Wanderers, 5.30pm)

4 February: Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Paarl Royals (St George’s Park, 3.30pm)

6 February: Qualifier 1 (5.30pm)

7 February: Eliminator (5.30pm)

8 February: Qualifier 2 (5.30pm)

10 February: Final (4.30pm)