Big bucks up for grabs in second edition of SA20

Several individuals also have the chance to win handsomely in SA's biggest T20 competition.

Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell, Paarl Royals captain David Miller and Sunrisers Eastern Cape leader Aiden Markram will be chasing glory in the second edition of the SA20. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The winners of the second edition of the SA20 competition, which starts on Wednesday, will bag a whopping R34-million.

In total, the prize fund up for grabs this season is R70-million.

The runners-up will win R16.25-million, with third and fourth place taking home R8.9-million each.

The teams that finish the league phase in fifth and sixth place will win R2.5-million and R2-million respectively.

Individual winners

The opening match of the second season of the competition will see the first winners, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, take on the Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha on Wednesday, from 5.30pm.

The Sunrisers will again be captained by Aiden Markram, who was named Player of the Competition last season. This year’s best player will win R350,000.

The best batter and bowler of the season will bag R200,000 each, while the new rookie of the season award will take home R100,000.

Besides the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Joburg Super Kings, the four other teams in the competition are Durban’s Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town.

Tickets for the league are available at sa20.co.za.