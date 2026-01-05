SA20: What you need to know if you have tickets for a rained-out match

Refunds are offered if less than seven overs are bowled in a match that is called off.

With some games already having been cancelled, and more expected to be affected by the weather, SA20 fans might be wondering whether their match tickets will be refunded or how to get their money back.

Here’s all you need to know.

Who qualifies for a refund?

Even if a match is not completed, spectators might not get their money back.

According to the tournament rules, five overs need to be played in the second innings for a game to be concluded, provided a result is not achieved earlier.

However, according to the ticketing terms and conditions, refunds will only be offered if less than seven overs are bowled in a match that is called off.

Only general access ticket holders qualify for refunds. Individuals holding complimentary or suite tickets do not.

How do you get your refund?

Should a match be called off with fewer than seven overs bowled, ticket purchasers need to follow the refund claim notice they receive from the official ticketing agent.

The ticket purchaser must submit a claim via email including full particulars of the abandoned match and any information or documents required in the refund claim notice.

If refunds are not received within one week, ticket purchasers should contact Ticketpro’s support team at [email protected] or 011 568 8022, regardless of whether tickets were bought online or directly from the stadium ticket offices.

How much do you get back?

Full refunds will be offered, based on the conditions above, though ticket purchasers will pay a R25 administration for each refunded transaction, irrespective of the number of tickets bought or the value of the transaction.

Only tickets will be refunded. Organisers are not liable for additional spectator costs, including travel and accommodation.