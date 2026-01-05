Opening batters carry Sunrisers to convincing victory over Capitals

Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow shared an unbroken 177-run stand for the first wicket.

Opening batters Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow carried their bats on Monday night, as Sunrisers Eastern Cape climbed to the top of the table, romping to a 10-wicket victory over Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 clash in Centurion.

Chasing 177 runs to win, the Sunrisers openers combined well to reach their target without loss.

Veteran England international Bairstow bashed 85 off 45 and comeback Proteas star De Kock hit 79 off 41 as they carried their team to a convincing win with more than five overs to spare.

“The two of them (De Kock and Bairstow) have played a lot of cricket and know what to do,” Sunrisers captain Stubbs said after the game. “It was so good to watch on the side.”

Pretoria Capitals innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, Capitals opener Connor Esterhuizen tried to hold things together, contributing 52 runs off 33 deliveries, and middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford made a quickfire 47 off 22, but they did not receive enough support.

Four of the Sunrisers bowlers took wickets, led by speedsters Anrich Nortje (3/32) and Adam Milne (2/36), while seamer Lewis Gregory played a key role in putting the hosts under pressure by taking 1/18 and keeping the run rate down in his four overs.

While two-time former champions the Sunrisers climbed two points clear of Joburg Super Kings at the top of the SA20 table, the Capitals were left struggling in fifth place in the standings with one win from five games.