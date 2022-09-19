SA20 player auction — Live from the Cape Town ICC

Ken Borland

Previous attempts by Cricket South Africa to launch an international T20 league ended up being a sham and really hurt local cricket by robbing it of vital resources.

But with major investment from SuperSport and IPL franchises, there is much optimism that the SA20 will be the real deal and reinvigorate South African cricket.

The tournament will only be as good as the players who are involved in it though, and that makes Monday’s auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre a crucial component in the success of the league.

SA20 Player Auction — LIVE

Join us for live coverage of the auction from 2pm South African time. Updates will appear below. Please press the refresh tab for latest posts.

