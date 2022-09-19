Stubbs scores big at SA20 player auction, Bavuma unsold

Ken Borland

Proteas regulars Temba Bavuma and Andile Phehlukwayo were considered excess to requirements in the initial stages of the SA20 auction on Monday, but Tristan Stubbs enjoyed a massive payday that should ensure he is not short of pocketmoney for a while.

Bavuma, who will captain South Africa at the T20 World Cup next month, failed to attract a bid at his base-price of R850 000, and will be hoping for a late reprieve on Monday night if a franchise requests that he be added to the express rounds that will end the auction.

ALSO READ: Six players who will be hot property at SA20 auction

All-rounder Phehlukwayo also had a base price of R850 000 and was not bought. Clearly the international market has looked at their averages and strike/economy rates and considered them too mediocre.

That was certainly not the case when it came to the sensational new talent of Stubbs, who is just 22 years old but has already made his mark at international level.

Stubbs, a devastating finisher who is also a great fielder and can bowl some spin, attracted the highest price of the auction – a life-changing R9.2 million paid by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

MI Cape Town just kept their paddle in the air from the moment Stubbs went on auction, from his base price of R175 000 into the millions. They eventually bowed out at R4.6 million as the Sunrisers made a concerted effort to keep Stubbs at St George’s Park.

Joburg Super Giants pushed the price past a new high of R7 million and then MI Cape Town came back, before the Eastern Cape franchise held on to keep their star player.

‘Stubbs like my third son’

MI Cape Town coach Simon Katich said Stubbs had become like a son to him during the recent Hundred competition in England and he was disappointed not to get him again.

“I’ve just worked with Tristan in The Hundred and he feels like my third son, that’s how much we enjoyed working with each other. He’s a Mumbai Indians player in the IPL as well. He’s a special talent, which is why we went so hard for him,” Katich said.

Rilee Rossouw’s inspirational reputation in T20 cricket saw him claim the second-highest price, going to Pretoria Capitals for R6.9 million.

T20 specialist Rilee Rossouw, seen here playing for the Oval Invincibles, will be a big part of the SA20 competition. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Great things are expected of bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen, who went to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R6.1 million, while another left-armer who can belt the ball, Wayne Parnell, fetched R5.6 million from Pretoria Capitals in recognition of the miraculous deeds of which he is capable.

Sisanda Magala was also in the top-five earners, despite his lack of Proteas attention, Sunrisers Eastern Cape again going hard for one of their most-desired players, grabbing the death-bowling specialist for R5.4 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated later.