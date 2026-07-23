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SA20 Season 5 opener repeats last year’s final – all the fixtures

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Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

23 July 2026

04:17 pm

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'There is no better way to start Season 5 than with a repeat of one of the most thrilling finals in our history,' said Graeme Smith.

SA20 fixtures

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Tristan Stubbs jumps for joy after leading his team to the SA20 title in the fourth season. Picture: Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for SA20

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will clash in a repeat of the Season 4 final when the SA20’s fifth season gets underway at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on 17 January next year.

Thursday’s announcement of the list of fixtures reveals a bumper month of non-stop cricket, with all six stadiums around the country set to host the world’s best T20 stars in action.

Fans will be able to maximise their weekend entertainment with four blockbuster Saturday double-headers scheduled throughout the month, starting on 23 January when Durban’s Super Giants host Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead before Joburg Super Kings take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers later that evening.

Thrilling SA20 final

More double-header magic follows, giving spectators every reason to make a ‘Saturday of it’ at cricket venues around the country.

“Announcing the SA20 fixtures is always a big moment for us, it’s the first major milestone ahead of the new season and it means the wheels are in motion for us as we build towards an incredible month of cricket,” SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said.

“There is no better way to start Season 5 than with a repeat of one of the most thrilling finals in our history. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals served up a classic in Cape Town last season, and it’s fitting that they’re the two teams out in the middle when the season gets underway in Gqeberha on 17 January.”

Last season, Sunrisers Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs shared an unbeaten 114-run partnership to rescue their side after an early collapse, and secure a famous win.

Playoffs at Newlands, Boland Park and Wanderers

The City of Cape Town and Newlands will host the final for the second year running and third since the League’s inception on Sunday, 21 February, with Boland Park hosting a playoff match (Qualifier 1) for the first time.

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city was proud to host the final again.

“The League has become an anticipated fixture on our sporting and cultural calendar… We look forward to giving players, fans and visitors from around the world the warmest welcome.”

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Johannesburg and the Wanderers are set for an exhilarating week of Playoff action, with the Eliminator taking place on Wednesday 17 February and the do-or-die Qualifier 2 on Friday 19 February setting up an unmissable few days on the Highveld.

Fans can register for the Season 5 early access pre-sale window at https://sa20.mobi/s5-ticket-presale-registration.

Read more on these topics

Pretoria Capitals SA20 Sunrisers Eastern Cape

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