SA20 season two reveal: All the new initiatives and regulations

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

A salary cap boost of R5.1 million per team will ensure that the second season of the SA20 competition will be filled with even more thrills next year.

The new salary cap of R39.1 million per team means outfits can literally splash the cash to attract some of the game’s biggest players.

Rookie player

The latest trading window for South African players opened on 1 June, giving teams an opportunity to pre-sign, trade, buy-out or retain players ahead of the player auction later this year.

Also, in a new initiative, every team will have to sign a rookie plyer — a South African player of 22 or younger who has not featured in the SA20 before.

Squad sizes will also increase to 19 players, including the rookie and wildcard player.

Teams will be required to have a minimum of 11 South Africans, with matchday squads being limited to fielding four overseas players.

‘Quality cricket’

SA20 boss Graeme Smith says the new regulations will ensure the second season of the competition will continue to produce a high standard of cricket.

“We have put these new regulations in place to build on the successful first season of SA20, which was underpinned by entertaining and quality cricket from some of the best players in the world,” said Smith.

“The teams have an opportunity to assemble the best of South African and international talent, which will no doubt produce competitive and a high standard of cricket for the fans in the second season.

“The addition of a rookie player to the squads shows our continued commitment and investment to giving young talent exposure on a global platform.

“We saw some special performances from the young players in our first season. SA20 remains aspirational for up and coming cricketers and this is another opportunity for them to showcase their skills.”

Sunrisers Eastern Cape were crowned the inaugural champions at a sold-out Wanderers Stadium to close off a successful first season, which saw record crowds and a renewed interest in domestic cricket in South Africa.

The second season will take place in the same January window, with further details on the auction and the fixtures to be released soon.