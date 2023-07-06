Franchises unveil first signings for second edition of SA20 series

Compiled by Wesley Botton

While teams can still trade and buy players, the SA20 league franchises played their opening cards on Thursday by unveiling pre-signed players for the second edition of South Africa’s premier T20 competition.

The six franchises announced 29 local and international players between them, featuring some of the world’s best T20 players.

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have brought in former world No 1 batter Dawid Malan and spinner Liam Dawson. They have also retained captain Aiden Markram and seam bowler Ottniel Baartman.

Last season’s semi-finalists Joburg Super Kings have held on to their highest run-scorer, Faf du Plessis, with young gun Gerald Coetzee spearheading their attack. The Joburg franchise have also pre-signed experienced all-rounders Moeen Ali and David Wiese, along with spinner Zahir Khan and Sam Cook.

MI Cape Town have retained their skipper Rashid Khan, along with Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran. They have also secured the explosive duo of Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton.

Durban’s Super Giants have held onto their dynamic opening duo of Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers.

They will now have the support of powerful top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The bowling department has also been strengthened with the acquisition of paceman Naveen Ul Haq, while Reece Topley will remain at Kingsmead along with spinner Prenelan Subrayen.

The Paarl Royals have maintained their core with skipper David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler and swing bowler Obed McCoy remaining at Boland Park.

Last season’s runners-up Pretoria Capitals have kept fast bowler Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham and Migael Pretorius.

Pre-signings have closed, but teams can still trade South African players, retain overseas players or let players go before the window closes at the end of this month, ahead of the season two auction.

The 2024 edition of the SA20 league, which received a great deal of support from cricket fans during its first season this year, will be held in January.

Pre-signed SA20 players

Durban’s Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers (West Indies), Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Reece Topley (England)

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali (England), David Wiese (Namibia), Sam Cook (England), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan)

MI Cape Town

Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran (England), Liam Livingstone (England), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Tom Banton (England)

Paarl Royals

David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler (England), Obed McCoy (West Indies)

Pretoria Capitals

Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Dawid Malan (England), Liam Dawson (England)