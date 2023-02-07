SA20 semis and final: Bad weather, no problem — reserve days in place

Sports Reporter

The organisers of the SA20 league have announced that reserve days are in place should any of the semi-finals and final be affected by rain this week.

The semi-finals and final are scheduled for Johannesburg and Pretoria on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The first semi-final between Pretoria Capitals and Team 4 will start at 5.30pm on Wednesday at the Wanderers, while the second semi-final between Joburg Super Kings and Team 3 will also start at 5.30pm at Centurion.

Winners of the two semi-finals will advance to the final at the Wanderers on Saturday at 4.30pm.

ALSO READ: MI Cape Town captain Khan: ‘SA20 will be massive in future’

Meanwhile, the match officials appointments for the semi-finals and final of the inaugural SA20 have been announced.

The appointments are as follows:

Semi-final 1 in Joburg

Pretoria Capitals vs Team 4 – Zama Ndamane (match referee), Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker (on-field umpires), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Bongani Jele (fourth umpire).

Semi-final 2 in Centurion

Joburg Super Kings vs Team 3 – Barry Lambson (match referee), Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele (on-field umpires), Allahudien Paleker (TV umpire), Adrian Holdstock (fourth umpire).

Final at the Wanderers

Gerrie Pienaar (match referee), Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock (on-field umpires), Bongani Jele (TV umpire), Allahudien Paleker (fourth umpire).