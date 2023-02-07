Cricket

SA20 semis and final: Bad weather, no problem — reserve days in place

The semi-finals and final will take place in Joburg and Centurion later this week.

The organisers of the SA20 league have announced that reserve days are in place should any of the semi-finals and final be affected by rain this week.

The semi-finals and final are scheduled for Johannesburg and Pretoria on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The first semi-final between Pretoria Capitals and Team 4 will start at 5.30pm on Wednesday at the Wanderers, while the second semi-final between Joburg Super Kings and Team 3 will also start at 5.30pm at Centurion.

Winners of the two semi-finals will advance to the final at the Wanderers on Saturday at 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, the match officials appointments for the semi-finals and final of the inaugural SA20 have been announced.

The appointments are as follows:

Semi-final 1 in Joburg

Pretoria Capitals vs Team 4 – Zama Ndamane (match referee), Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker (on-field umpires), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Bongani Jele (fourth umpire).

Semi-final 2 in Centurion

Joburg Super Kings vs Team 3 – Barry Lambson (match referee), Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele (on-field umpires), Allahudien Paleker (TV umpire), Adrian Holdstock (fourth umpire).

Final at the Wanderers

Gerrie Pienaar (match referee), Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock (on-field umpires), Bongani Jele (TV umpire), Allahudien Paleker (fourth umpire).

