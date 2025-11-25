Shukri Conrad backs Proteas’ decision to declare late on day four

It was almost impossible for India to win the match, and Conrad remained confident South Africa could prevent the hosts from saving a draw.

Head coach Shukri Conrad defended the decision by the Proteas to wait as long as they did to declare on Tuesday, giving India a chance to play for a draw on Wednesday on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Guwahati.

On the fourth day of the series decider on Tuesday, the hosts were on 27/2 when stumps were drawn, needing 522 runs to win with eight wickets in hand.

However, the Proteas were given the option to enforce the follow-on after their first innings the day before, which they turned down, and they were criticised by some for taking as long as they did to declare their second innings with time running out to secure the win.

“We obviously looked at how best we’re going to use the new ball so that in the morning we’ve still got a newish, hardish ball,” Conrad said after the close of play yesterday.

“What we felt is that when the shadows come across the wicket in the evening, there’s something in it for the quick bowlers, so we didn’t want to declare too early and not want to use that.

“And then we obviously wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out on the field… bat them completely out of the game, and then say to them ‘come and survive on the last day’.”

Confident of winning the series

After resuming their second innings at 26 without loss in the morning session on Tuesday, the Proteas went on to reach 260/5 before declaring their second innings with a 548-run lead in the final session.

Top-order batter Tristan Stubbs hit 94 runs off 180 balls – the fifth time he has scored more than 50 runs in 14 Tests – carrying the Proteas as they tightened their control on the match.

While it was almost impossible for India to win the match, Conrad remained confident they could prevent the hosts from saving a draw.

And though a draw would still wrap up the SA side’s first Test series win in India in 25 years, the Proteas coach believed they could earn a 2-0 series victory after triumphing in the first match in Kolkata earlier this month.

“We know they (India) are not going to just roll over. We’re going to have to be at our best… but I’d like to think the series is secure,” Conrad said.

“We’d like to go all out for the win and hopefully Marco (seam bowler Marco Jansen) and the spinners can do the job.”