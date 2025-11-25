Proteas on the verge of historic series victory against India

At the close of play on day four, the hosts were on 27/2, needing 522 runs to win.

India were left facing a near impossible task entering the fifth and final day of the second Test against South Africa, as they attempted to prevent a historic series defeat in Guwahati on Wednesday.

On the fourth day of the series decider on Tuesday, the hosts were on 27/2 when stumps were drawn, needing 522 runs to win with eight wickets in hand.

Sai Sudharsan was on two not out and Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on four.

Proteas second innings

Earlier, after resuming their second innings at 26 without loss, the Proteas went on to reach 260/5 before declaring their second innings with a 548-run lead in the final session.

Top-order batter Tristan Stubbs hit 94 runs off 180 balls – the fifth time he has scored more than 50 runs in 14 Tests – carrying the Proteas as they tightened their control on the match.

While experienced spinner Ravindra Jadeja did well to take 4/62 after delivering nearly 29 overs, the SA team stuck their heels in to extend their advantage, giving the hosts a lot of work to do to keep themselves in the game.

Tactical approach based on time

Stubbs said the decision to wait for the declaration was based on tactics around timing, sending India back in to bat in the closing stages of the day.

“It wasn’t an overs thing. It was more about time. We wanted to bat 40 minutes after lunch,” Stubbs said.

Regardless of whether the Proteas win or draw the match on Wednesday’s fifth and final day of action, they will secure the nation’s first Test series victory in India in 25 years after triumphing in the first fixture in Kolkata.