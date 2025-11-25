T20 World Cup: Proteas’ group opponents revealed

The South Africans will be hoping to go one step further this time after losing to India in the final at the 2024 tournament.

South Africa have been grouped with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the United Arab Emirates for the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup taking place in India and Sri Lanka in February and March next year.

In other groups, India have been grouped with Pakistan, Sri Lanka with Australia and Ireland, and England with West Indies and Bangladesh.

The tournament begins on 7 February and ends on 8 March.

Groups are as follows:

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

The final of the tournament will be played in Ahmedabad or Colombo on 8 March, with the two semi-finals in Kolkata/Colombo on 4 March (semi-final 1) and Mumbai (semi-final 2) on 5 March.

The format for the tournament is the same as the previous one in 2024 in the USA and the West Indies, where the 20 teams were divided into five groups of four.

The group stage runs from 7 February to 20 February.

The top two teams from each of the four groups progress to a Super Eight phase from 21 February to 1 March where they will be further divided into two groups of four each.

The top two teams in each of the two Super Eights groups will then qualify for the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final.

India are the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.

South Africa fixtures:

Canada: 9 February

Afghanistan: 11 February

New Zealand: 14 February

UAE: 18 February

Venues:

India: Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai

Sri Lanka: Colombo (R Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground), Kandy