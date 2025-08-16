Cricket

Conrad pleased with progress shown by Proteas, despite series defeat

16 August 2025

South Africa lost the T20 series 2-1 after a nail-biting final match against Australia in Cairns.

Shukri Conrad

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad speaks to the media during a press conference. Picture: Henry Nicholls/AFP

He admitted they were not pleased with the result, but head coach Shukri Conrad said he was satisfied with the fight shown by the Proteas during the three-match T20 International series against Australia which concluded in Cairns on Saturday.

In the first game of the series they lost by 17 runs, and while they won the second match by 53 runs, South Africa were edged in a two-wicket defeat in a thrilling final game.

Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka early next year, Conrad was satisfied with their early build-up, especially with a handful of players returning on this tour after being rested on the tour to Zimbabwe last month.

“Obviously the result (losing the T20 series 2-1) is disappointing… but I’m really happy with the growth. I’m happy with the progress that’s being made,” Conrad said.

“You can see the guys who have been playing and the guys who have come off a bit of a sabbatical. There’s just a bit of rustiness.

“But I’m happy with how we’re shaping up. We’ve got 14 T20 matches before the World Cup, so all is good and we’ll keep building on that.”

Dewald Brevis nails down his spot

Conrad was particularly impressed by Dewald Brevis, who enjoyed a breakthrough series, hitting a record century in the second game and contributing a half-century in the third.

It took Brevis some time to prove himself to the national selectors, but Conrad said the youngster had cemented his place in the Proteas T20 squad moving forward.

“He’s only 22, and he’s obviously going to grow older, but I hope he continues to play like a 22-year-old,” Conrad said.

“I think sometimes with experience, guys tend to adjust the way they play, but he’s a breath of fresh air and he’s nailed down that spot as his going forward.

“And I’m sure he’ll spur on guys in the side to take on things a bit earlier as well. He’s a special talent.”

Following the completion of the T20 series, South Africa will now face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting in Cairns on Tuesday.

