Smashed to all parts in T20 cricket: ‘All you can do is cry in your room,’ jokes Rabada

Bowlers are on a hiding to nothing bowling on flat pitches in India.

Kagiso Rabada joked on Friday that the only thing to do after being hit to all parts of a ground during a T20 cricket game in India was to “go to your room and cry.”

He quickly added: “It’s a good challenge.”

Bowlers generally take a beating in India, with the wickets flat and prepared to favour the batters and again high scores are expected during the T20 World Cup which got underway on Saturday.

Matches will also be played in Sri Lanka over the next few weeks.

The Proteas open their account on Monday, against Canada, and also face Afghanistan, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates in pool play.

Small grounds

In their only warmup game ahead of the tournament, the Proteas were well beaten by India in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, going down by 30 runs after the hosts had piled on 240/5 in their 20 overs.

Rabada conceded 44 runs in three overs, Anrich Nortje 57 in three overs and George Linde 25 in two overs. The other South African bowlers who featured in the match had only marginally better economy rates, with Corbin Bosch going for 31 in three, Aiden Markram 22 in two, Lungi Ngidi 23 in three, Marco Jansen 18 in two and Kwena Maphaka 19 in two.

Rabada said it was tough bowling in India.

“The grounds are small, and the ball skids on. Then the dew comes and makes it even worse,” said the experienced Rabada.

“The ball will swing for two overs. The pitches are true … so the batters can just swing through the line. I don’t want to take away from the skill of the batters, but it’s becoming brutal.”

Trying to evolve

The veteran fast bowler though was hopeful that not all the pitches in India would favour the batters.

“In ICC events, from what I’ve seen, not all games will be high-scoring. You will get your venues that will be high-scoring from time to time, but not all the pitches will be that way.

“There will be something for the bowlers every now and then, but the pitches have always been like this in India.”

Rabada went on to say it was an “even playing field” because everyone now in a batting lineup could hit a six and all the batters and bowlers now know exactly what the other is trying to do.

“It’s a case of trying to evolve, which is not an easy thing to do. But, if you don’t, the game moves on without you. You’ve just got to keep up with it.”