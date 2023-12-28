With a ‘special’ ton in the bag, Elgar looks to kick on against India

Elgar's 14th Test century was his first at SuperSport Park, the home of his domestic team the Titans.

Finally breaking his lengthy drought at his home ground, top-order batter Dean Elgar hoped to ‘kick on’ after celebrating an emotional century on day two of the first Test between South Africa and India in Centurion on Wednesday.

Elgar was on 140 not out at the close of play, guiding his team to 256/5 and an 11-run lead in their first innings.

It was his first ton for the Proteas at SuperSport Park, fittingly achieved in his final Test at the ground before he retires at the end of the series.

“It’s a special game for me. I don’t have a Test hundred at Centurion. It’s the one that’s got away throughout my whole career,” Elgar said.

“We spoke about it the other day in the Titans changeroom. They were like ‘jeez, I thought you got a few here’. I said ‘no, I don’t, I’ve been rubbish here’. Well, maybe not too rubbish, but I didn’t have a Test hundred.

“And it’s more than that. My family is here, my friends are here watching, knowing this is my last international fixture I’ll play here, so I think it was a combination of all that.”

Day three

The opening batter hoped to continue playing a key role for the hosts as they looked to extend their first-innings advantage on Thursday.

“I want to go out with a bang and I want to try and win a Test match and a series. That’s ultimately the standard I’ve set myself and there’s no turning back now,” Elgar said.

“At the end of the day, I don’t have anything to lose really. Whether I fail or not, it’s still coming to an end.

“But it’s obviously up to me to try and get those performances in for us and try get the side into a winning position.”