Elgar opens swansong with magnificent ton to put Proteas in control

At the close of play, Elgar was unbeaten on 140 runs.

Embarking on a fitting farewell, opening batter Dean Elgar made a magnificent century on Wednesday as the Proteas strengthened their grip on day two of the first Test against India in Centurion.

At stumps, South Africa had reached 256/5, holding an 11-run lead over the world’s top-ranked side with five wickets remaining in their first innings.

Elgar, playing in his last Test at SuperSport Park where he turns out for the Titans on the domestic circuit, rooted himself to familiar ground and carried the hosts, brushing off the threat of potential rain as he took control of the match.

The 36-year-old batter played an anchor role in a solid 93-run stand with Tony de Zorzi for the second wicket, but De Zorzi (28) eventually got an edge off a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah which was grasped by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slips.

Elgar then paired up with debutant David Bedingham in a 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket, with Bedingham making a half-century in his maiden Test innings. Bedingham compiled 56 runs off 87 balls before he was removed by Mohammed Siraj in the final session of the day.

At the close of play, Elgar was on 140 not out (the 14th Test century of his career) after facing 211 deliveries and bashing 23 boundaries, while all-rounder Marco Jansen was unbeaten on three after fronting up to 13 balls.

The frontline pairing of Bumrah (2/48) and Siraj (2/63) did most of the damage for India, though they struggled to contain the hosts as South Africa gained momentum heading into day three.

India innings

Earlier on Wednesday, India managed to stretch their total by 38 runs before their first innings came to an end in the morning session.

Resuming at 208/8, the touring team’s tail managed to wag for another 8.4 overs before they were bowled out for 245.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul made his eighth Test century, hitting 101 runs before he was dismissed by debutant Nandre Burger in the 69th over of the innings.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who took five wickets the day before, returned 5/59 from 20 overs with the ball, while Burger added one more scalp to his bag, taking 3/50 in his first attempt with the red ball for the national team.

It remained unclear whether Proteas captain Temba Bavuma would turn out today, with the top-order batter having been sidelined since picking up a hamstring strain while fielding on day one.

Cricket South Africa said the skipper was being monitored and it was hoped he would return to action today, before the end of the Proteas’ innings, as the hosts aimed to extend their lead.