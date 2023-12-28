Dean Elgar’s final innings: Proteas’ maestro bids farewell with a Centurion masterclass

South Africa's cricket stalwart, Dean Elgar, marked his last international series with a dazzling century in the first Test against India.

Not many cricketers come tougher and more determined than left-handed opening batsman Dean Elgar.

When the chips are down and you need a gritty innings to get your side out of trouble, Elgar has often been the man for the Proteas cricket team, no matter the conditions.

Before the start of the two-match Test series against India, the 36-year-old announced this would be his last international series.

Elgar said: “Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate. Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have. As they say, ‘all good things come to an end’, and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game. A game that has given me so much.”

ALSO READ: Elgar opens swansong with magnificent ton to put Proteas in control

Yesterday, on the second day of the first Test in Centurion Elgar certainly gave back when he made a wonderful century – his 14th in his 86th Test match – to help South Africa take control on a tricky surface.

He was more fluent than most of his centuries, leading from the front with a wonderful knock that took the attack to India.

With Elgar standing in as leader for this Test for Temba Bavuma, who pulled up with a hamstring injury on the opening day, you sense he is determined to give even more over the next two weeks. South African fans will certainly be hoping so.