UPDATE: Elgar guides Proteas to 163-run first innings lead

Opening batter Dean Elgar made 185 runs, guiding the home side to 408.

Dean Elgar plays a shot for the SA team during day three of the first Test against India in Centurion.

South Africa tightened their grip on the first Test against India on Thursday, taking a 163-run lead at the end of their first innings in Centurion.

Resuming at 256/5 in the morning session on day three, holding an 11-run lead, the hosts strengthened their control of the fixture led by opening batter Dean Elgar.

On 140 when play resumed, Elgar went on to make 185 runs before Shardul Thakur had him caught behind five overs before the lunch break.

The 36-year-old top-order batter, playing in his penultimate Test, hit his 14th career century. He spent more than seven hours at the crease (overnight), facing 287 deliveries and smashing 28 boundaries.

Jansen half-century

Elgar was well supported by all-rounder Marco Jansen, as they shared 111 runs for the sixth wicket. Jansen contributed a career best 84 not out.

With captain Temba Bavuma unavailable due to a hamstring injury, the Proteas had to rely on 10 batters, but they would have been pleased to reach 408 all out in the afternoon session, after India had been bowled out for 245 the day before.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the best of India’s bowlers, returning 4/69 after toiling away at the front of their attack for nearly 27 overs.

