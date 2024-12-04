Proteas T20 squad vs Pakistan announced: Stubbs, Jansen miss out

Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen will not play for the Proteas in the T20 series due to the quick turnaround after the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter has announced his 15-player squad for the three-match T20 International (T20) series against Pakistan next week.

Big-hitter Heinrich Klaasen will captain the side in the absence of Aiden Markram, who is currently involved in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Markram misses out because of the quick turnaround time between the two series.

Other big blows to the side include the exclusion of in-form Marco Jansen, as well as Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs.

After the T20 series, the Proteas will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Pakistan in preparation for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ: Record-breaking Proteas in control after superb second day at Kingsmead

Shamsi and Nortje return to Proteas

Paceman Anrich Nortje and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi return to the T20 side for the first time since the T20 World Cup in June, where South Africa reached the final for the first time.

All-rounder George Linde has also been named in the squad, marking his return to the T20 set-up after last playing in July 2021 against Ireland.

The 33-year-old, who has 14 T20 caps, had an impressive run in this season’s CSA T20 Challenge, amassing 171 runs at a strike rate of 178.12 and claiming nine wickets at an average of 18.33.

The squad will begin preparations with a two-day camp in Pretoria over the weekend.

“All 15 players are capped, and we’re looking to build on the experience within the group as we continue to grow as a unit,” Walter said.

“In the absence of Aiden, Heinrich will lead the team. He is a vastly experienced player with a strong understanding and reading of the game.”

He said Linde had earned his spot thanks to a strong domestic campaign, and his skills as a spinning all-rounder will bring balance to the team.

“We’re pleased to have Anrich and Tabraiz back in the squad. Their wealth of experience and skill significantly bolsters our bowling unit, enhancing both our pace and spin departments, which will be key against a strong Pakistan side.”

ALSO READ: Kwena Maphaka in line for Test debut as Proteas test their depth

Proteas T20I Squad against Pakistan

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane and Rassie van der Dussen.

KFC T20I Series

Tuesday, 10 December at 6pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Friday, 13 December at 6pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Saturday, 14 December at 6pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg