‘Sunrisers can go all the way,’ says new signing Lutho Sipamla

Lutho Sipamla is eager to make a big impact in his hometown having been signed by Sunrisers EC for SA20 season four.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Sunrisers Eastern Cape fast bowler Lutho Sipamla, with him back in the city where it all started for him, and he will be looking to impress over the coming SA20 season, back on home turf.

Sipamla was born and raised in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), and went to Grey High school, before starting his senior cricketing career for local franchise the Warriors at their home ground St George’s Park.

His superb performances eventually garnered interest from the Lions up in Johannesburg, and he made the move to Gauteng a few years ago where he has been plying his trade since.

He was also snapped up by the Joburg Super Kings as an injury replacement for last season’s SA20, and proceeded to take 12 wickets over the competition, which motivated the Sunrisers to sign him up for the fourth edition.

Back in his hometown, and having joined the most successful team in the SA20s fledgling history, Sipamla will now want to prove that he belongs and has what it takes to help his team continue their storied run in the competition.

The Sunrisers won the first two editions and finished as runners-up last year, and will want to at the very least reach the final again, but will be fired up to reclaim their title.

All the way

“We definitely can go all the way. We have a strong group of players and a strong coaching staff. The Sunrisers have been the most successful franchise in the first three editions of the tournament,” said Sipamla.

“The coaching staff have been very communicative in the style we want to play and what roles each of us players must fulfil. So the clarity (of what is expected of us) has been the biggest boost for the team, and it has been so great to be a part of this so far.

“The SA20 is an exciting tournament with good competition between every single team. So the quality of cricket is high, which means we need to switch on as players.

“We are putting in the work and preparing really hard, and when the competition starts, we need to be really switched on mentally.”

Sipamla will also be motivated by a need to impress the national selectors, with the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka taking place in February next year.

He has played 13 T20I’s for the Proteas, but is not considered one of their frontline players, but did get a chance recently during their T20I series in India earlier this month, where he took four wickets in two games.

So he is in the frame for selection to the Proteas T20 World Cup squad, and a big SA20 will go a long way to help him try force his way into the mix.