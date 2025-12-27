‘SA20 first … then the World Cup,’ says Brevis ahead of Capitals opener against JSK

The new Pretoria Capitals signing is hopeful a good showing in the SA20 will help him secure a place in the Proteas T20 World Cup team.

The T20 World Cup may be weeks away and getting into the Proteas squad is sure to be a challenge such is the depth in South African cricket, but performing well in the SA20 for his new team, the Pretoria Capitals, is all that matters to young gun Dewald Brevis.

While Brevis has already made a name for himself at international level and was one of the stars of last season’s SA20 league, while playing for MI Cape Town, featuring for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February isn’t a given.

Plying well for Capitals is key

A number of players are vying for positions in the 15-man squad, all of them in action in the fourth season of the SA20 over the next month.

Brevis made it clear on the eve of his team’s first match of the campaign, against neighbours, Joburg Super Kings in Centurion on Saturday (1pm) that his only priority now is to play well for the Capitals, who bought him for a record price at the player auction a few weeks ago.

“The now will take care of the future,” said Brevis when asked about the battle to get into the World Cup squad.

“It’s such an exciting time to be involved in the SA20, and the goal is to give it our best. We all know what the prize is [at the end] … what happens after that happens. The rest will take care of itself, with the World Cup around corner.

“Yes, this is part of the buildup, but it’s the now we’re looking at …”

Back on home soil

Brevis is back on “home turf” in Pretoria where he grew up after playing for MI Cape Town for three seasons and is looking forward to batting at a ground he knows well.

“This is a special place … it’s close to my heart. The atmosphere is always incredible, the fans are great and being back here brings back many childhood memories.”

The big hitter added he was just looking to enjoy himself over the next month.

“I’m here to have fun and enjoy the game, to play with a smile on my face.

“Expectation is a part of the game; it’s always going to be there … one has to see it as a privilege.”

New Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj said his side aims to play a good brand of cricket over the next month.

“SuperSport Park is a high-scoring venue and it’s important to do the basics well, so we’ll be looking to put our best foot forward and play a brand of cricket we know we can produce.

“This is a new chapter for me, personally, and I’m looking forward to it. We’ll do our best to bring a lot of energy to our matches and I’m sure the crowd will play their part in helping us achieve our goals.”