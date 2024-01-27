Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town: All you need to know

The Sunrisers are in third position on 15 points, while the Cape Town outfit are in fourth place with nine points.

Languishing in the bottom half of the SA20 table, as the business end of the competition approaches, MI Cape Town will be hungry for points in their clash against title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Sunrisers are lying in third position on 15 points, with three wins from six matches, while the Cape Town outfit are in fourth place with nine points.

Here are all the details about the match in Gqeberha

Where and what time: St George’s Park, first ball 1.30pm

Who’s playing: Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha and MI Cape Town from Cape Town

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Sunrisers: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Cape Town: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieran Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Players to watch

Ryan Rickelton has been superb for MI Cape Town at the top of the order. The leading run-scorer in the competition, he has contributed 355 runs in six innings at an average of 71.00.

With the ball, spinner Thomas Kaber will be eager to build on his fine form after taking six wickets in four matches for the Cape Town side at an economy rate of 6.08.

The Sunrisers will hope for their local stars to stand up, including the likes of all-rounders Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen, as well as middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs.

Last season

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won both matches between the two sides last year, but both games could have gone either way.

In their first fixture, the Sunrisers secured a four-wicket victory with just three balls to spare in a thrilling encounter in Gqeberha.

And just two days later the two teams met in Cape Town, playing to a very similar result as the visitors wrapped up a two-wicket win, again with three deliveries to spare.

The Cape Town side went on to miss out on a place in the playoffs, while the Eastern Cape outfit went all the way, lifting the trophy in the inaugural season of the popular T20 competition.