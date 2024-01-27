Pretoria Capitals v Joburg Super Kings: All you need to know

The Super Kings are bottom of the SA20 log, two points behind the Capitals.

The Joburg Super Kings are aiming for their second win of the campaign against the Pretoria Capitals. Picture: SA20

Scratching around at the bottom of the standings, the Pretoria Capitals and the Joburg Super Kings will target crucial points on Saturday, as they attempt to claw their way up the SA20 table.

The Super Kings are bottom of the log with six points, after picking up just one win in six matches, while the Capitals are two points ahead of them in fifth position.

Having already defeated the Capitals this season, winning by six wickets when the teams met at the Wanderers last weekend, the Super Kings will be desperate to triumph again in their return match.

Here are all the details about the match in Centurion

Where and what time: SuperSport Park, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Pretoria Capitals from Centurion and Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Capitals: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Verreynne

Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Players to watch

Opening batter Will Jacks has proved his worth for the Capitals, hitting 177 runs (including a century against Durban’s Super Giants) at an average of 29.50 and an impressive strike rate of 180.61.

For the Super Kings, seam bowler Lizaad Williams has been in good form, taking 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 17.90.

Last season

In their home match against the Capitals at the Wanderers last year, the Super Kings grabbed a six-run victory.

Leus du Plooy laid the foundation by contributing 75 runs not out, and spin bowler Aaron Phangiso led the Super Kings attack by taking 4/32.

Returning to action the following day at SuperSport Park, the Capitals hit back by coasting to a six-wicket win.

After bowling out the visitors for 122 runs, thanks largely to a return of 3/7 from seamer Jimmy Neesham, Phil Salt went on to score an unbeaten 52 as the home side reached their target with seven overs to spare.