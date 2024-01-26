Super Giants regain top spot in SA20 standings

The Durban outfit climbed one point clear at the top of the table.

Recovering from a shaky start, Durban’s Super Giants secured a dominant 57-run victory over Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Friday night as they regained top spot in the SA20 standings.

An unbeaten half-century from Quinton de Kock laid the foundation for the visitors as they secured their fifth victory from seven matches this season, while handing the Royals their second defeat.

Despite being reduced to 54/2 after eight overs, after choosing to bat, the visitors were able to change gears as De Kock managed to stick his heels in, turning their innings around.

He shared 113 runs for the third wicket with JJ Smuts before Smuts was removed in the 18th over after contributing 52 runs off 39 balls.

De Kock, who survived a scare in the latter stages of the innings when he had a decision overturned by review, went on to combine in a 48-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen as they guided their team to a formidable total.

Carrying their side to 190/3, De Kock made an unbeaten 83 off 51 deliveries (including five fours and five sixes), while Klaasen hit 30 not out off just nine balls.

Royals innings

In response. chasing a formidable total of 191 runs to win, the Royals were anchored by opening batter Jos Buttler who bashed 45 runs off 36 balls.

He did not receive enough support, however, with only three of his teammates – Andile Phehlukwayo (18), Bjorn Fortuin (13) and Mitchell van Buuren (11) – reaching double figures.

Leading their side to an impressive victory, the Super Giants bowling attack combined well. All six players who were given the ball took wickets, led by Marucus Stoinis (who returned 3/24) and Keshav Maharaj (2/24), as the visitors managed to bowl their opponents out for 133 runs in the final over of their innings, grabbing some valuable points in the opening round of the popular T20 competition.

Durban’s Super Giants will have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the SA20 standings at Kingsmead on Sunday, while the Paarl Royals will have an opportunity to bounce back and regain control when the two sides square off in their return clash.