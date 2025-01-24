Title holders Sunrisers shine against Super Kings in SA20 clash

The Eastern Cape side showcased their form in search of their third straight title.

Sunrise Eastern Cape players celebrate a wicket during their SA20 match against Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha. Picture: Richard Huggard/Sportzpics

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape climbed to second place in the SA20 standings on Friday night, earning a 14-run victory over the Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha.

The Sunrisers settled in second spot in the table with 19 points, just one point behind league leaders Paarl Royals, although the Royals held a game in hand.

Chasing 166 runs to win, the Super Kings batting line-up were pinned back by the Sunrisers seam attack.

Marco Jansen (2/19), Ottneil Baartman (2/32) and Richard Gleeson (2/37) took two wickets each as the Joburg side were restricted to 151/8 in their 20 overs.

The visitors were anchored by New Zealand international Devon Conway, who made 43 runs off 40 balls, but he did not receive enough support as the Super Kings were handed their third defeat in six matches this season.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Sunrisers top order combined well to carry the hosts to 165/4.

Four of the home team’s batters contributed more than 20 runs each, led by captain Aiden Markram, who hit 43 runs off 29 balls to lay the foundation for his team’s victory.

The skipper was well supported by David Bedingham (37) and Tristan Stubbs (35 not out) in a solid team effort.

Seam bowler Evan Jones led the Super Kings attack, taking 2/38 from his four overs.

While the hosts retained their place among the pace setters at the top of the table with 19 points, after securing their fourth win from seven matches, the Super Kings remained fourth in the table with 10 points.

Markram was full of praise for the supporters at St George’s Park.

“They are the best. The crowd has been epic for us and it was a full house again tonight, covered in orange and incredibly loud as well. Lots of love for them,” the skipper said.

Return fixture

The Sunrisers and Super Kings will meet again in the return fixture between the two sides at the Wanderers on Sunday (3.30pm start), and Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis hoped his team would be able to hit back at home.

“They (Sunrisers) are very successful at home,” Du Plessis said.

“Last year we got on a bit of a run at home, and we look forward to the challenge (of playing them at home) in a few days’ time.”