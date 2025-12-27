Sunrisers hammer Royals in one-sided SA20 match in Paarl

Sunrisers batter Jordan Hermann and bowler Anrich Nortje were in something of a class of their own in Paarl.

Two-time former champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have got off to a flyer in the fourth season of the SA20, beating Paarl Royals by 137 runs in a match played in Paarl on Saturday evening. They won the toss and decided to bat first.

Paarl, chasing 187 for victory, were bundled out for a paltry 49 in 11.5 overs with none of the batters making any impact.

Welshman Asa Tribe top scored with 14 with the next-best score 11, by Kyle Verreynne.

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje was on fire for Sunrisers, taking 4/13 in his three overs, announcing himself to the selectors once again ahead of the T20 World Cup next February. He was well-supported by Adam Milne (2/7 in two) and Tharindu Rathnayake (2/9 in 2.5 overs).

Earlier, the Sunrisers powered to 186/4 in their 20 overs, with Quinton de Kock (42), Jonny Bairstow (31), Matthew Breetzke (31) and especially Jordan Hermann (62 not out off 28) all making good contributions.

This was the third match of the competition and first blow out by one team, after earlier close clashes between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants on Friday and the match between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings on Saturday.

Sunrisers won the first two editions of the competition and lost in the final last season.