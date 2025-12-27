Rossouw, Mulder and Jansen help JSK stun Capitals in SA20 opener

A collapse of five wickets falling for 18 runs in 23 balls proved extremely costly for the Capitals as they were stunned by JSK in their SA20 opener.

Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder and Duan Jansen starred for the Joburg Super Kings as they produced a brilliant fightback to stun the Pretoria Capitals, clinching a 22-run win in their SA20 opener at a full SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday afternoon.

Rossouw hit 48 off 33 balls (5×4; 3×6), and Mulder 43 off 28 (3×4; 3×6), in their innings to set their side up for a below par score of 168/6 at a ground that had a aggregate score of 187 in the previous SA20 matches at it.

But in the end it proved to be more than enough as the Capitals ended well short on 146/9 in reply, after a disastrous collapse, which was sparked by Jansen who picked up brilliant career best figures of 4/23 in his four overs.

Firm favourites

However a strong start to the Capitals chase saw them reach the halfway stage of their innings as firm favourites, thanks to openers Bryce Parsons, 41 off 30 (2×4; 3×6), and Will Smeed, 34 off 30 (5×4; 1×6), sharing 71 runs for the first wicket.

Even when Smeed became the first to fall, bowled by Akeal Hosein at the end of the ninth over, with the Capitals batters to come they were expected to chase the score easily, as they reached the halfway mark on 75/1.

But their big hitters all fell by the wayside, as West Indian Shai Hope (2), record signing Dewald Brevis (6) and Connor Esterhuizen (2) all fell cheaply.

It was a collapse of five wickets for 18 runs in 23 balls that broke the chase, which left the Capitals reeling on 112/6 in the 13th over, with Roston Chase (15) and Keshav Maharaj (12), the only other two batters to reach double figures.

The whole Super Kings bowling attack contributed to the defence, with Jansen backed up by Richard Gleeson, 2/33, Mulder, 1/22, Hosein, 1/19, and Janco Smit, 1/37.

Super Kings innings

At the start of the match the Capitals won the toss and chose to field, and started well as the Super Kings innings got off to a poor start.

They lost their openers early, with Matthew de Villiers (13) edging Tymal Mills to keeper Daniel Smith, followed four balls later by Faf du Plessis (2), wafting at a slow short ball from Codi Yusuf, only to feather an edge to Smith, leaving them on 16/2 in the fourth over.

But that brought Rossouw and Mulder together and they set about a recovery job, before powering their way to an impressive 78-run third wicket partnership.

Mills returned to the attack and managed to get the breakthrough, having Rossouw caught by Maharaj, with the score 94/3, and that became 110/4 in the next over after Mulder had smacked Parsons for back-to-back sixes, he tried to go a third time but instead skied it to Yusuf.

Shubham Ranjane (17) and Donovan Ferreira (9) struggled to get going, before being removed by Yusuf and Parsons respectively.

But a final flourish from Hosein, 22no off 10 (1×4; 2×6), and Dian Forrester (10no) saw 30 runs come off the last 14 balls of the innings to get them to what proved to be a defendable total.

Mills was the pick of the Capitals bowlers, with wonderful figures of 2/17 in his four overs, while Yusuf, 2/29, and Parsons, 2/22, backed him up well.