Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban’s Super Giants: All you need to know

The losing side will be given a lifeline in another qualifier on Thursday.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be confident of their chances after winning four games on the trot. Picture: SA20

In search of a place in the final, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants will hope to progress directly to the SA20 trophy contest when they turn out in a qualifier match in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Defending champions the Sunrisers will be confident of their chances after winning their last four successive matches in the league stage, while the Super Giants will be eager to take another step forward after reaching the playoffs for the first time.

The winners of the match will qualify for this weekend’s final, while the losing side will compete in a qualifier game on Thursday.

Here are all the details about the match in Cape Town

Where and what time: Newlands, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha and Durban’s Super Giants from Durban

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Sunrisers: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Players to watch

Opening batter Matthew Breetzke made 383 runs in 10 innings for the Super Giants in the league stage of the competition. He has been consistent this season and will hope to lay a solid foundation for his team once again.

For the Sunrisers, Australian seam bowler Daniel Worrall is the joint leading wicket taker in the tournament, having taken 15 scalps in nine innings at an average of 18.53.

League stage

In the first match between the two sides in the opening round, the Super Giants earned a 35-run victory in Gqeberha.

The visitors made 225/3 before restricting the hosts to 190/9 in their chase.

Hitting back in the return fixture, the Eastern Cape outfit grabbed a five-wicket win at Kingsmead.

The Super Giants made 159/7 after choosing to bat, and their opponents reached 163/5 with four balls remaining in their innings.