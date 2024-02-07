Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals: All you need to know

The Joburg Super Kings will aim to keep their title hopes alive when they face the Paarl Royals. Picture: SA20

With their title hopes on the line, Paarl Royals and the Joburg Super Kings will meet in a crunch SA20 eliminator clash at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

The Paarl side will be eager to regain their best form after the former log leaders slipped to third in the standings by losing their last four matches of the league stage.

The Super Kings, meanwhile, will be looking to stay in the hunt after edging Durban’s Super Giants in their last round-robin match at the weekend to sneak into the playoffs.

The winning team will compete again in a qualifier against the Super Giants on Thursday, and the losing side will be knocked out of the competition.

Here are all the details about the match in Johannesburg

Where and what time: The Wanderers, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Paarl Royals from Paarl and Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Royals: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Players to watch

England international Jos Buttler has been consistent with the bat for the Royals, contributing 398 runs from 10 innings at an average of 44.22.

With the ball, spinner Bjorn Fortuin has shown his value for the Paarl side, taking six wickets in 10 innings. He has the third best economy rate (6.97) in the competition.

For the Super Kings, seam bowler Lizaad Williams was the joint highest wicket taker in the league stage of the tournament, taking 15 scalps in eight innings at an average of 16.53.

Veteran spin bowler Imran Tahir has also been useful. He has taken only seven wickets but boasts an impressive economy rate of 6.58.

League stage

The Royals won both matches between the two sides in the opening round.

In their first fixture, they wrapped up a convincing seven-wicket victory in Paarl. After bowling out the visitors for 134 runs, they reached their target with nearly five overs to spare.

In the return match at the Wanderers, the Super Kings made 168/3 and the Royals compiled 171/5 to secure a five-wicket win with six balls remaining.