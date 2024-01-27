Sunrisers shine with nail-biting win in Cape derby

The Eastern Cape side narrowed the gap to three points on the second-placed Paarl Royals.

Title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape further entrenched themselves in third position in the SA20 standings by snatching a narrow four-run victory over MI Cape Town in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Chasing 176 runs to win, five of the Cape Town side’s batters made more than 20 runs, led by Sam Curran and captain Kieron Pollard who contributed 30 each. The visitors fell short, however, as they were restricted to 171/7.

Ottniel Baartman was the best of the Sunrisers bowlers,who combined well to prevent partnerships from building, with the seamer taking 2/24.

By securing the win, the Sunrisers narrowed the gap to three points on the second-placed Paarl Royals, while MI Cape Town remained in fourth position on the league log, 10 points further back.

Sunrisers innings

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the hosts were anchored by top-order batters Tom Abell and Aiden Markram.

Abell contributed 60 runs off 44 balls in an innings which featured eight fours and a six. And after Pollard had him caught by Dewald Brevis at deep midwicket in the 15th over, Sunrisers captain Markram took control.

Markram hit 54 off 32 deliveries before mistiming a delivery from Kagiso Rabada in the penultimate over, with Pollard taking a superb catch at long-on.

Following the skipper’s removal, the home team went on to reach 175/6 from their 20 overs.

Sri Lankan seam bowler Numan Thushara (2/32) and Rabada (2/26) spearheaded the Cape Town attack, grabbing two scalps each.

MI Cape Town will return to action against Joburg Super Kings at Newlands on Monday, while the Sunrisers will enjoy a three-day break from competition before they too turn out against the Super Kings at the Wanderers on Wednesday.