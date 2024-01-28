Klaasen, Breetzke power DSG to big win against Royals

There was also an inspired bowling performance from Durban man Noor Ahmad.

Heinrich Klaasen of Durban’s Super Giants hits over the top for six runs against Paarl Royals. Picture: SA20

It was the Matthew Breetzke and Heinrich Klaasen show in Durban on Sunday afternoon as the batting pair powered their team to a convincing SA20 win against the Paarl Royals.

Durban’s Super Giants won the clash by a whopping 125 runs after bowling out the visitors for a paltry 83 in 13.2 overs in their pursuit of 209 to win the match.

Middle order batter Mitchell van Buuren was the only Royals man to score runs of any substance, contributing 36 not out off 27 balls.

No one else was able to handle the pressure of the run chase or the accurate bowling by the Super Giants with Noor Ahmad the star performer, taking 5/11 in 3.2 overs.

Keshav Maharaj took 2/23 in four.

Klaasen clobbers Royals

Earlier, the DSG team posted a huge total built on the innings’ of rookie Breetzke and veteran Klaasen.

DSG’s innings didn’t get off to a great start, with them losing Tony de Zorzi and Quinton de Kock early on, but Breetzke wasn’t bothered as he quickly got to grips with the pitch and bowling by the Royals and hit the ball to all parts of the ground.

He initially found a good partner in Jon Jon Smuts (15 off eight) and then also Marcus Stoinis (38 off 36), before he went on to hit a blistering 78 off 43.

But it was the Klaasen show in the latter stages of the innings as he bludgeoned 50 off 16 balls for the fastest half century in the competition and was out the next ball, the final ball of the innings. It mattered little as DSG had posted an impressive 208/7.

Tabraiz Shamsi with two for 20 in four was the best bowler for Paarl.

The Super Giants are still on top of the points table with 28 points from eight games, thanks to their six wins. The Paarl Royals, despite the loss, are second with 22 points, from five wins out of eight games. Both teams have two games to play before the knockouts get underway.