T20 World Cup: Gentle giant Ngidi rips India apart, SA chase 134

Ken Borland

Gentle giant Lungi Ngidi was a ferocious beast with the ball on Sunday as he ripped India’s top-order apart, the Proteas restricting their opponents to a mediocre 133/9 in their T20 World Cup match at the Perth Stadium.

India had chosen to bat first, but on a pitch offering steep bounce and plenty of pace, Ngidi reduced them to 49/5 in eight-and-a-half overs. The tall paceman used the bounce superbly, taking 4/29 in his four overs, and all four wickets came off shortish deliveries. But his line, just outside off stump with the occasional straighter delivery, was also outstanding.

Read more: ‘We’re not bothered by pace,’ say India as they prepare to face Proteas at T20 World Cup

Ngidi struck with just his second ball as Rohit Sharma (15) spliced a pull shot and the bowler took a return catch; Ngidi then ended his first over with the wicket of the other opener, Lokesh Rahul (9) trying to steer the ball to third man but being caught at slip as the delivery got too big for him. Aiden Markram was practically standing on the fielding circle when he took the catch.

Virat Kohli counterpunched in scoring 12, but Ngidi then dismissed him, top-edging a hook to fine leg, where Kagiso Rabada took a good catch running around the boundary.

Rabada then took an absolute screamer, sprinting in from the fine leg boundary and diving forward to catch Hardik Pandya (2) off Ngidi.

Aeroplane dive

With Anrich Nortje blasting out Deepak Hooda for a duck, India were crashing, but Suryakumar Yadav pulled the blue aeroplane out of its dive with a great innings, his 68 off 40 balls piloting them to a total that keeps them in the match because of the strength of their own pace attack.

Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell had done a fine job for the Proteas up front with the new ball, and he soared in the closing stages, taking 3/15 in his four overs, which included a maiden in the first over of the match.

Nortje (4-0-23-1) and Rabada (4-0-26-0) maintained the relentless pace pressure.

Read more: Perth Stadium a lovely T20 office for the SA and India pacemen