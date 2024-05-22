Difficult to predict T20 World Cup winner, says Proteas icon Allan Donald

Donald expects the bowlers will struggle to shine against hard-hitting batters.

Though he hopes South Africa will lift the trophy, former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald believes the battle for the T20 World Cup title will be a wide-open contest.

Following their three-match T20 series against World Cup co-hosts West Indies this week, the Proteas will head to New York where they play their first match of the showpiece against Sri Lanka on 3 June.

In Group D, the SA team will also face Bangladesh, Nepal and the Netherlands for a place in the Super 8 stage.

‘Fantastic side’

While he was surprised by the omission of batter Rassie van der Dussen in the 15-man squad, Donald felt the Proteas had the ability to go all the way.

“To predict is difficult, but South Africa has a fantastic side,” 57-year-old Donald said in an interview with SportsBoom.

“The omission of (batter) Rassie van der Dussen was a big one, but Tristan Stubbs has been impressive along with Heinrich Klaasen. Those two guys will put up a show.

“It is going to come down to finer details and good decision-making, and I hope they pull it through.”

Challenge for bowlers

Donald also predicted, unsurprisingly, that the bowlers at the World Cup would struggle to shine against hard-hitting batters in the short format.

“You have to think smart and trust your skills. The spinners, who are keeping the game quiet, could be handy, but it will come down to how intelligent you are,” said Donald, who played 236 ODI and Test matches for the Proteas between 1991 and 2003.

“Everywhere you go, people are talking about the new mindset of batters. They are so much more aggressive. As a bowler, you stay switched on.”