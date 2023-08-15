Veteran batters Bavuma and Van der Dussen thrown a T20 lifeline

By Wesley Botton

With a handful of senior players missing from the Proteas T20 squad, veteran batters Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen have been thrown a lifeline in the short format after being recalled for the home series against Australia starting later this month.

Bavuma and Van der Dussen were included in a 16-man squad announced on Monday for the three-match T20 series against the tourists.

While Bavuma remained captain of the national ODI and Test teams, he was dropped for the home T20 series against West Indies in March.

Van der Dussen, also still a member of the ODI squad, played the last of his 41 career T20 Internationals in August last year. He was overlooked for the SA team’s last 11 matches in the short format, but Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter believed he still had a lot to offer, along with former T20 captain Bavuma.

“When they were omitted, in some ways it was a performance-based thing, but it was also the type of game we wanted to play as a T20 side,” Walter said.

“But I was also very specific in saying that it’s our job to get them back into the team, so we’ve spent a lot of time working with the players on their games.”

Filling gaps

Along with fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas were set to rest batters Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller ahead of the five-match ODI series against Australia next month.

And with Rilee Rossouw being sidelined by a heel injury, Walter said it gave team management an opportunity to open the door for 33-year-old Bavuma and 34-year-old Van der Dussen, injecting some experience into the depleted T20 squad.

PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🧢 Dewald Brevis receives maiden ODI and T20I call-up

🧢 Donovan Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee and Matthew Breetzke secure T20I nod



🏏 Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are rested for the #KFCT20Iseries… pic.twitter.com/Iho5Nxqeus— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 14, 2023

“Rassie has been off to the Global T20 league in Canada and Temba has been working tirelessly back here, so with Quinnie (De Kock), Dave (Miller) and Heinrich Klaasen sitting out, and Rilee missing through injury, it’s a perfect opportunity to give them a run and just for them to be able to show they are able to grow their games.

“I’m excited to see what they can offer. They’re both wonderful players and they’ve definitely got the qualities to do it.”