Dewald Brevis called up by Proteas for Australia ODIs, T20s

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former SA U-19 star Dewald Brevis has earned his maiden call-up to the Proteas team for the ODI and T20 series’ against the touring Australians from later this month.

The Proteas and Australia will clash in five ODIs and three T20 matches.

Brevis, 20, made a name for himself as the leading run-scorer at the U-19 men’s World Cup in January 2022 with 506 runs – the most by any batter in a single edition of the tournament.

The right-hander has since gone on to impress in T20 leagues around the world and currently holds the record for the highest individual domestic T20 score in South Africa – 162 off 57 balls – which he struck during last season’s CSA T20 Challenge.

He also enjoyed success in the recent SA ‘A’ tour to Sri Lanka, where he hit a 71-ball 98 in the first unofficial 50-over match.

Joining Brevis in the T20I squad for the first time are his Titans teammates Donovan Ferreira and Gerald Coetzee — the latter could add to his Test and ODI caps if selected — as well as Warriors batter, Matthew Breetzke.

Matthew Breetzke in action for Durban’s Super Giants during the SA20 competition. Picture: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Keshav Maharaj has been included for the second and third T20Is as well as the ODI squad as the spinner continues his comeback from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, which he sustained during the Test series against West Indies in March.

Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are rested for the three-match T20I series and will return for the five-match ODI series.

The 15-player squad for the World Cup will be announced on 5 September.

Proteas T20I squad

Aiden Markram (cap), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

Proteas ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

Tour Itinerary

T20I Series

Wednesday, 30 August – 6pm (Durban)

Friday, 1 September – 6pm (Durban)

Sunday, 3 September – 2pm (Durban)

ODI Series

Thursday, 7 September – 1pm (Bloemfontein)

Saturday, 9 September – 1pm (Bloemfontein)

Tuesday, 12 September – 1pm (Potchefstroom)

Friday, 15 September – 1pm (Centurion)

Sunday, 17 September – 10am (Johannesburg)