‘We didn’t pitch up’: Temba Bavuma reacts to crushing Proteas defeat

Despite winning the ODI series, the SA team were demolished in the third and final match against Australia.

While he admitted they were completely outplayed on Sunday, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was pleased his team were leaving Australia with a 2-1 series victory under their belt.

With the tourists having already wrapped up the series win by triumphing in the first two matches, the hosts managed to walk away with some bragging rights after completely dominating the dead rubber final fixture in Mackay.

Hitting back in spectacular fashion, Australia coasted to a commanding 276-run victory.

It was the home team’s biggest margin of victory in ODI cricket. It was also Australia’s second-highest total in the ODI format after the 434 they made in the magnificent ‘438 game’ against South Africa at the Wanderers in 2006.

Proteas succumb to pressure

“We were put under pressure from the first over and we just didn’t recover, obviously as a bowling unit and a team,” Bavuma said.

“I think the (Australian) guys batted very well up front – like I said they put us under pressure – and were able to stretch their partnerships.

“So we probably just didn’t pitch up today, for whatever reasons. We’ll still have those chats and debriefs, but it wasn’t our best display of cricket.”

Celebrating series win

Nonetheless, Bavuma was relieved that his team secured the series victory after slipping in a 2-1 defeat in the preceding T20 International series.

“Winning a series is number one,” the skipper said.

“It’s never easy coming to Australia, whatever team the guys put out, especially for the younger dudes as well to keep building on that belief that we can win away from home.”

The Proteas leave Australia on Monday for a tour of England which starts with a three-match ODI series to be played next week.