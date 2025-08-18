Back in action: Bavuma ready to lead Proteas against Australia

Following a 2-1 defeat in the T20 series, South Africa will be aiming to hit back against their hosts in the ODI campaign.

Returning to the national team after a two-month break, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says he is itching to get back on the park as he prepares to lead the national team in the opening fixture of a three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday (6.30am start).

After leading the SA team to victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June, Bavuma missed out on the Test series against Zimbabwe last month due to a hamstring injury.

The skipper, who is not a member of the Proteas T20 squad and therefore did not compete in the 2-1 series defeat to Australia last week, confirmed on Monday he had fully recovered from injury.

‘Everything feels good’

“I guess it’s a case of just looking after [my hamstring]. It’s a lot more rehab than I’m used to, but everything feels good,” the skipper said.

Back in action after a fairly lengthy break, Bavuma was eager to lead the side again in the ODI format.

“I’ve had some time to be away from the game, get the body strong again, so I’m raring to go and looking forward to the games ahead,” he said.

“It’s always good to be in Australia again, and I’m looking forward to the next couple of days.”

Australia are ‘always competitive’

South Africa have faced Australia in eight ODI matches over the last five years, winning four games and losing three, with their last fixture at this year’s Champions Trophy tournament having been abandoned without a ball bowled.

However, Tuesday’s match will be the first ODI game between the two sides since Australia beat South Africa in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup in Kolkata, and Bavuma said they looked forward to facing their perennial rivals again.

“It’s always going to be a competitive one (against Australia). It’s always one that the guys are going to be motivated for, so we’re looking forward to it and what it has for us,” he said.

It was confirmed yesterday that 19-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka had been added to the Proteas squad for the series, which now consists of 17 players.