No Maxwell, but Aussies boss the odds ahead of ODI series against Proteas

It's ODI time and SA fans can still turn a good profit.

South Africa coming within two balls of winning the T20I series against Australia hasn’t stirred the sports book analysts at all.

Despite hammering the hosts in the second game last week, and going down fighting in the third and deciding contest, the Proteas remain out of favour with the people who set the betting odds.

As the follow-up 50-over series starts in Cairns on Tuesday, the Aussies remain firm favourites to win – at least for the first of the three matches to be played over six days.

Australia 1.45, South Africa 2.80: those are the odds on the day/night ODI that starts at 6.30am SA time.

Changes to both squads

The good news for Temba Bavuma’s team is that they won’t be facing Aussie matchwinner Glenn Maxwell, who has retired from the ODI format. His brave batting was all that stood between SA and a memorable upset at the weekend.

The visitors, on the other hand, can still call on Dewald Brevis, who is in sublime big-hitting form and was their best batter of the T20 series.

In addition to Bavuma coming into the side for the 50-over games, veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj is likely to return from a deserved rest, along with batter Mathew Breetzke and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Popular bets on Betway

Most 4s: Australia 1.55, SA 2.60, draw 15.00

Most 6s: Australia 1.75, SA 2.45, draw 9.25

Team with Top Batter: Australia 1.45, SA 2.55

Team with Top Bowler: Australia 1.47, SA 2.45

All odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.