When it comes to Test cricket, there should be no comprises for Proteas

If you follow South African sport and are a cricket fan you’ll know the national men’s cricket team, the Proteas, will be a very weakened outfit for their two-Test tour of New Zealand, starting later this month.

The side will be captained by Titans all-rounder Neil Brand and will be without the majority of the players who’re doing duty right now in the Test series with India.

This is because the tour clashes with the SA20 competition and for South African cricket bosses it is more important to have a successful T20 competition, full of recognisable, international stars, than to send a full-strength team to play a Test series in New Zealand.

So, what should we make of the decision by those in the know at CSA?

Steve Waugh’s take

While it is understandable that the SA20 competition gets plenty of attention because that is where all the money is right now in the sport, pulling all the Proteas’ Test men from the tour just feels wrong.

And I can’t help but agree with former Australia captain Steve Waugh who said, “If I was New Zealand I wouldn’t even play the series. I don’t know why they’re playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?”

Indeed, what is the point?

Strength versus strength should always be the name of the game at the very highest level. Yet, the reality is with the squad picked – Proteas side not close to being at their strongest. There should be absolutely no compromise with regards Test cricket.

Make most of opportunity

It’s a very weakened team, but then in cricket all you need is for one or two guys to stand up and deliver the goods and the team will be in with a shout.

And as rookie David Bedingham said this week, while “the tour group is different, every player picked will want to make the most of this opportunity” so only time will tell whether these players are good enough for Test cricket at the highest level.

However, it’s not just the New Zealand tour that’s a big talking point right now, but South Africa’s overall position in Test cricket. The Proteas are simply not playing good enough.

It’s time CSA prioritised the longest format and demanded more matches from the ICC.