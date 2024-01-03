UPDATE: India on top at tea on day one of second Test against Proteas

South Africa were bowled out in the first session of the match for 55 runs.

India had reached 111/4 wickets at tea on day one of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, after earlier bowling the Proteas out for 55 in the first session — a lead of 56 runs.

At the crease at tea were Virat Kohli (20) and KL Rahul, who was yet to get off the mark.

India had lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Rohit Sharma (39), Shubman Gill (36) and Shreyas Iyer (0).

Nandre Burger (3/42 in eight overs) was the pick of the South African bowlers.

SA all out for 55

Earlier, South Africa collapsed to 55 all out in the first session after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The Proteas won the first Test at Centurion by more than an innings.

The chief destroyer for India was Mohammed Siraj who took 6/15 in nine overs, for his best bowling return in Test matches.

He was backed up by Mukesh Kumar (2/0 in 2.2 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25 in eight overs).

The total of 55 runs is South Africa’s eighth lowest Test score.

The top scorer for South Africa was Kyle Verreynne with 15. David Bedingham made 12, with no other batter able to get to double figures.

South Africa’s innings ended just before midday, with the players leaving the field to take lunch. India had bowled just 23.2 overs.