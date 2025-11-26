Unbeaten captain Bavuma credits Proteas stars for leadership roles

The Proteas have not lost a Test in 12 games with Bavuma as skipper.

As he continues to build a legacy as one of South Africa’s most successful Test cricket captains, Temba Bavuma has credited some of the other senior members of the national squad for their leadership contributions.

After missing the Proteas’ previous two tours (to Zimbabwe and Pakistan) due to injury, Bavuma returned to the squad to lead them to a historic 2-0 victory over India in the two-match series which concluded in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Since he first captained the side in February 2023, the Proteas have gone unbeaten in 12 Tests with the top-order batter at the helm, in a run that has included 11 wins and one draw. They also lifted the World Test Championship title earlier this year.

Assistance from senior players

However, though he said he felt more settled now as skipper, Bavuma credited vice-captain Aiden Markram, spin bowler Keshav Maharaj and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (who missed the India series due to a rib injury) for also playing key roles in leading the team.

“I think for me it’s really a process of discovery. I think now I’m probably a lot more assured of myself in what I’m trying to do out there as a person and as a captain,” he said.

“We have a lot of leaders within the team and it’s kind of about understanding where certain guys provide value within the team and allowing them to flourish within that space.

“On the field I’ve got Keshav, I’ve got Aiden, I’ve got KG… and those are the guys who from a tactical point of view I can bounce ideas around to make sure we are always moving in a certain direction as a unit.

“I set that vision clearly, but there are other guys who help in making sure we’re all on the same page.”

Surprised to win both games

Bavuma admitted he had not been confident of going unbeaten in the two-match campaign in India, with the Proteas becoming the first SA side in 25 years to win a Test series on Indian soil.

“Coming here I never thought 2-0 would be the result at the end of the series,” he said.

“I think it’s an incredible achievement for this group of players. Again we’ve played ourselves into South African history and we are creating some memorable moments.”

Having climbed to second place in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship standings, behind Australia, Bavuma said the Proteas would continue looking for ways to improve in their attempt to retain their global crown.

“It’s good times at the moment within the team and I think we’ll enjoy the moment. Afterwards we’ll do our reflection and look for ways to get better.”