Back-to back Warriors slay Lions to win CSA Pro20 Cup

The Warriors clinched back-to-back CSA T20 titles, and the third in their history, after downing the Lions at Newlands.

A brilliant performance from the Warriors saw them power to back-to-back CSA Pro20 titles, with an impressive 36-run win over the Lions in the final at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday night.

It backed up their fantastic triumph last year, and was the Warriors third title overall since the competition first started back in 2003.

The win was built on a dominant batting effort, after they had been put into bat by the Lions, with the Warriors hammering their way to a winning score of 219/4 in their 20 overs.

A 130-run third wicket stand between JP King, 73 off 47 balls (3×4; 4×6) and Matthew de Villiers, 71no off 39 (8×4; 3×6), was key in them reaching that total, along with an entertaining unbeaten 29 off 11 (1×4; 2×6) from Patrick Kruger down the back end, and cameos at the top from Jordan Hermann, 24 off 10 (3×4; 1×6) and Sibonelo Makhanya, 17 off 11 (2×4; 1×6).

Ended in the powerplay

The Lions chase was arguably ended in the powerplay when veteran pace bowler Beuran Hendricks picked up three wickets to reduce them to 25/3 in the fifth over, as they were then unable to keep up with the rising run rate, with them finishing on 183/7 in response.

Middle order batter Mitchell van Buuren, 72no off 46 balls (8×4; 2×6), stood up for the Lions, but he unfortunately received little support, with Connor Esterhuizen, 34 off 23 (3×4; 1×6) and Delano Potgieter, 30 off 12 (1×4; 4×6), producing good cameos, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough.

Hendricks was the pick of the bowlers with 3/31 in his four overs, and he was backed up nicely by his opening bowling partner Kerwin Mungroo who claimed 2/29.

Earlier in the day the Warriors and Lions comfortably emerged victorious in their semifinal clashes against Boland and the Cobras respectively, on an entertaining finals day that saw all three knockouts battled out at Newlands.

The Warriors were up against Boland in a repeat of last year’s CSA T20 final which was decided by a Super Over, but there was no such drama this time, as the Gqeberha based side cruised to an eight wicket win.

First semifinal

Boland were put into bat, and a number of batters managed to get starts, but with none able to kick onto a big score, it meant they could only reach a par 160/7 in their 20 overs.

Middle order batter Gysbert Wege, 48 off 33 balls (6×4; 1×6), top scored for the Paarl side, while Blayde Capell, 33 off 24 (5×4), Neil Brand, 25 off 19 (4×4), and Jhedli van Briesies, 22 off 21 (1×4; 1×6), all chipped in, while Matthew Boast, 3/24, and Beuran Hendricks, 2/35, were the pick of the Warriors bowlers.

The Warriors then made easy work of the chase, reaching the target with 11 balls to spare, thanks to opener Jordan Hermann cracking an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls (7×4; 3×6), backed up by Tristan Stubbs, 44no off 40 (1×4; 2×6), while JP King chipped in with a cameo of 24 off 15 (4×4).

In the second semi the Lions won the toss and chose to bat first, and batted well as they reached a winning score of 194/6 in their 20 overs.

Opener Richard Seletswane led the charge with an impressive 78 off 53 balls (7×4; 3×6), while a cracking 38 off 16 (4×4; 2×6) down the back end from Connor Esterhuizen boosted the score, along with cameos from Bjorn Fortuin, 29 off 17 (5×4; 1×6) and Rassie van der Dussen, 24 off 22 (1×4; 1×6).

The Cobras then made a decent fist of the chase at first, and were at a stage on 142/3 in the 17th over with George Linde, 59 off 33 (5×4; 2×6) batting well, but regular wickets in the closing overs, and four batters getting into the 20s but unable to kick on, meant they ended short on 178/8.