Warriors already looking ahead after CSA T20 triumph

The Warriors are back-to-back CSA T20 champions, after winning the competition just once before in 21 previous editions.

Warriors coach Robin Petersen is already looking forward to his team’s next assignment, after a superb finals day in the CSA Pro20 Cup ended with the Gqeberha side lifting their second straight local T20 trophy at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

A few seasons ago the Warriors had won just one of 21 editions of Cricket South Africa’s franchise T20 competition, and they have now gone back-to-back, after downing Boland in a super over thriller last year, while their victory this year was more comfortable with a 36-run win over the Lions.

Speaking after leading his side to another title, Petersen said he was already turning his focus back to the CSA four-day competition, which resumes after it kicked off the local cricket season in September, with the Warriors in action against the Titans in Centurion from Thursday.

“I am happy and ecstatic for the players. As a coach you just sit back (and take it all in), I am already thinking about the four day game (coming up), can you believe it? I should be thinking about celebrating with them,” said a smiling Petersen after the match.

“They worked hard throughout the campaign. There have been a lot of good things that have happened in the dressing room and I am just glad they are rewarded for it on a night like tonight in a great stadium in front of a great crowd.”

Speaking about the team’s recent success after many years of struggle Petersen added: “I think the players are just getting so much (more) exposure to T20 cricket and also SA A cricket. A few of our guys have gone there and been successful with the CSA high performance squad. They bring back all that confidence and it is amazing how that rubs off on the others.”

Finals day

On finals day the Warriors clinched an eight wicket win over Boland in the first semifinal, followed by the Lions beating hosts, the Cobras, by 16 runs to book their place in the tournament finale.

In the final, the Warriors were put in to bat and amassed a winning score of 219/4, largely thanks to JP King’s 73 off 47 balls and an unbeaten 71 off 39 from Matthew de Villiers.

The Lions then managed 183/7 in response, but were effectively out of the running when veteran pace bowler Beuran Hendricks (3/31) reduced them to 25/3 during the powerplay, with Mitchell van Buuren’s unbeaten 72 off 46 ensuring they weren’t completely outplayed.

“I am ecstatic, the way the boys played (in the final) summed up our comp. The way JP (King) and Willie (de Villiers) batted, they have sort of played like that the whole way through, so to do it in a final was awesome,” said Warriors captain Tristan Stubbs at the trophy handover.

“You have to do the basics well and the batters set the tone (early on). Jordan (Hermann) and Sibs (Sibonelo Makhanya) took it to them and got us in front of the game, and JP and Willie just took it away. Then our bowlers did the basics well and that’s what finals are about.”

Lions captain Bjorn Fortuin conceded his team were just not good enough on the day, saying: “We got beaten by the best team on the day, we got beaten by the best team in the comp this season and that’s just the way things go.”

New format

This year saw a new format for the CSA T20 competition, with the division one and division two teams all battling it out in a 16-team tournament, which saw a pool stage, super eight phase and then a finals day at Newlands, where both semifinals and the final were battled out.

Both Stubbs and Fortuin believe the new competition was a roaring success, and are looking forward to the next editions.

“It’s been a great comp. We have seen a lot of upsets, with the two division two sides making the super eights, so I think it’s been a success. The finals day was really cool to be a part of and it’s been an awesome experience,” said Stubbs.

“It’s been fun travelling around the country to grounds we don’t often play at. It’s been a while since we have been to places like Oudtshoorn and Benoni,” added Fortuin.

“To see players in those (division two) teams stand up and put in good performances for their team, it can only be good for South African cricket, and hopefully more players in this tournament (in the future) will step up for their teams.”