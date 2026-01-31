David Miller given green light to represent Proteas at T20 World Cup

Miller has recovered from a groin injury he picked up while playing for Paarl Royals during the SA20 league.

Experienced big-hitting batter David Miller has been cleared to compete for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month.

Miller was ruled out of the T20 International series against West Indies this week after picking up a groin injury during the recent SA20 league.

While in-form batter Rubin Hermann was given some slim hope that he would be called up for the World Cup, after replacing Miller in the squad for the three-match campaign against the Caribbean tourists, Proteas team management had said Miller’s absence was a precautionary measure.

And it was confirmed on Saturday that Miller would be available for the global showpiece.

Departing with SA team on Sunday

“Miller successfully underwent a fitness test this week following an adductor muscle strain sustained while playing for Paarl Royals during the Betway SA20,” Cricket South Africa revealed.

“He will join the squad on Sunday when they depart for Mumbai from OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg.”

South Africa have been drawn against New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the United Arab Emirates in Group D at the T20 World Cup.

They will play their first game against Canada in Ahmedabad on 9 February.